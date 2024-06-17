Ukrainian Art York is holding an event at The Citadel in Gillygate between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday June 20, which is World Refugee Day.

The event takes place within Refugee Week (June 17 to June 23), which organisers say is ‘the world’s largest arts & culture festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.’

Read next:

York 'riverside clean-up' collects twice as much rubbish as last year

Bakery opening in York for couple who started out in their kitchen at home

'Crikey, it was something!' - York D-Day veteran receives special visitor

Following the invasion by Russian forces in February 2022, many Ukrainians fled to parts of Western Europe, including women and children, some of whom sought sanctuary in the UK and will be featured at Thursday’s event.

Ukrainian Art York has featured at events in the city and across Yorkshire (Image: Supplied)

Ukrainian Art York organisers said the inspiration behind came from the multiculturalism of York, which has impressed with its diversity and provides scope to talk about Ukraine’s unique culture.

The group was founded in 2023 and said it has often participated in cultural events with the aim of uniting people of different cultures.

A peace vigil held at York Minster to commemorate the second anniversary of the start of the conflict featured traditional Ukrainian songs and was attended by many refugees who settled in York.

There will be a performance by bandura players from London, an exhibition of handicrafts by Ukrainian craftswomen, an art therapy class and a photo exhibition.

The bandura is an ancient musical instrument but still popular in modern Ukrainian musical arrangements.

Classical and electronic banduras are used played popular gatherings and meetings in Ukraine.

Writer Svetlana Carsten will be presenting a new Ukrainian-English version of her book for children, ‘Sofka and the Crusader’.

Svetlana Carsten (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Svetlana said: “I myself have Ukrainian roots but grew up speaking Russian.

“In York there are Ukrainian language classes offered to both adults and children.

“I thought that a bi-lingual edition of the book might not only offer fun stories in the children’s mother tongue but also encourage the children to enjoy reading in English.”

Svetlana said all proceeds from the book sales during the event will go to Refugee Action York's general children's fund.

For more about the events taking place during Refugee Week, visit https://www.refugeeactionyork.org/refugee-week