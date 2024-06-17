A DIG walker out in a York village could have crucial information about a possible crime.
North Yorkshire Police say that they may have witnessed a fight between two men in Copmanthorpe that took place at about 8.05am on Saturday (June 15) in Gardeners Close.
A police spokesman said: "It involved a verbal altercation between two men.
"We’re particularly appealing for information about a dog walker who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
"Please email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1637 Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240105646 when passing on information.
