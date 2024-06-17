The Sunday festival saw one of York’s most historic streets transformed into a vibrant hub of activity and creativity.

It began with an opening Proclamation by the Lord Mayor of York, Margaret Wells followed by judging of the window dressing competition.

The competition, which added to the colourful atmosphere of the day, was won by Glamour Glow and Glisten, with Wheldrakes Cafe second and The Cats’ Whiskers third.

Other highlights included fire-themed face painting for children and adults alike, the Raven Morris dancers engaging visitrs with their folksy and energetic steampunk style, and street processions through Goodramgate led by a stiltwalker. A fire eating display presented a grand finale to the day.

Roger Lee of the Goodramgate Traders Association, and who organised the event, said: “We are overjoyed by the turnout and the community’s enthusiastic participation.

“The Flowers & Flames Festival truly brought our business community together, creating unforgettable memories for families and visitors. We will be back in 2025.”