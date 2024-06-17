At around 3pm on Wednesday, June 12, emergency crews were called to a 4x4 vehicle on fire in Sudforth Lane, Beal, south-west of Selby.

The fire service said that after crews extinguished the fire, it was left with the police.

Since then, North Yorkshire Police has said officers believe unknown suspects set fire to the vehicle.

Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They're also seeking CCTV or footage from video doorbells.

If you can help, please email callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 502 Johnstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240103847 when passing on information.