A high-value electric bike has been stolen in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that the bike was taken from Acomb Front Street on Monday, May 13, at about 3.15pm.
They are now looking to establish the identity of two people, who were seen on CCTV in the area at the time.
If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 692 Frost, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240083925 when passing on information.
