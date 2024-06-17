Retailer M&S has said it is opening a brand new 16,000 sq ft foodhall at Selby’s Three Lakes Retail Park this Autumn and investing a total of £4 million.

Nikki McKidd, M&S’ Stores Director for the North of England and Scotland, said: “We have more than 40 stores across Yorkshire and the Humber and it’s fantastic to be investing an additional £4 million to bring the very best of M&S Food to shoppers in Selby.

"Our store rotation strategy is all about making sure we have the right stores with the right space and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the unbeatable quality – and that touch of M&S magic – we’re known for.

"Our promise is to always deliver trusted value for customers – great value without compromising on quality. We will have plenty of products in-store for customers to choose from, whether doing a full family shop or popping in for Dine In and delicious treats.

"Work is already underway on site and we will keep the community updated on the opening date this Autumn.”

M&S is set to open a brand new food hall in Selby (Image: Supplied)

She said that M&S Selby Three Lakes will offer customers 'the very best of M&S' and that the retailer is expecting to begin recruiting for people to join the store team in late August.

In-store, customers can find an in-store bakery, serving a selection of fresh bread and pastries baked throughout the day, dedicated Flower and Wine Shops, cheese and charcuterie barge and a range of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced to the highest standards from M&S’ Select Farmers.

M&S works with over 8,000 Select Farmers across the UK, with over 800 based in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The new store will also be working with food redistribution platform Neighbourly to select a local charity to donate any edible surplus food to. Since 2015, M&S stores have donated the equivalent of more than 70m meals to community groups across the UK.

Millie Boffey, asset manager from Columbia Threadneedle Investments: “It is fantastic news that M&S has selected Three Lakes Retail Park for its brand new store in Selby. We are aware, first-hand, of the draw that big-name brands represent for our customers and the positive trading picture delivered to Three Lakes Retail Park.

“The letting underpins our ambition to diversify our tenant mix and better align it to both the wishes of our customer base and the positioning of Three Lakes Retail Park as a retail hub for Selby. We continue to work with leading retailers and look forward to announcing further lettings soon.”

M&S Selby Three Lakes is located at Unit G, Three Lakes Retail Park, Bawtry Road, Selby, YO8 8LY. The Retail Park offers free parking for customers for up to three hours.