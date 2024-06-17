Wisteria Rise in the Ryedale village of Warthill, just five miles from York, comes complete with a range of barns and stables and is for sale for £875,000.

The house, which is being sold by Naish Estate Agents, a residential sales and lettings business in High Petergate in York, is a large purpose build farmhouse and was used as a working farm for pigs. The private lake was also previously stocked with carp.

The house comes complete with landscaped grounds (Image: Sims Photography)

"I’ve worked in the world of property just under ten years now and I have never seen anything quite like Wisteria Rise. Just five miles away from our office in High Petergate, I would never expect to find this delightful rural retreat so close to the city centre," said Jade.

"I’m truly delighted to be entrusted with the sale of this incredible home and looking forward to meeting the new owners soon."

Jade Hagan (Image: Sims Photography)

The property also has a full size basement which could be further developed for more living accommodation or games rooms.

"With incredible views across the 4.5 acres of land, there is great potential for those with equestrian interests, hobbyists, or simply those looking for a rural retreat," said Jade.

There's an array of out buildings on site (Image: Sims Photography)

The house has a gated entrance along a private road which leads to a sweeping driveway, car port and garage with a mechanic's pit.

Once inside, hallway leads to a lounge with feature fireplace and views out over the land, with a generous kitchen/diner with a pantry and a window seat.

Across the hall are two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and built in storage, which offer access into the sunroom to take advantage of the views of the private lake.

The living room with views out across the gardens (Image: Sims Photography)

Stairs leading to the first floor, offer an additional three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a vast amount of storage in the eaves.

Due to the the way the house it built, the basement is at ground level and boasts 1,500 sqft of potential working, entertaining or living space.

Wisteria Rise is on the market with Naish Image: Sims Photography