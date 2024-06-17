It covers infrastructure skills, devolution, and hospitality, with a need for stability foster investment, growth and jobs.

The move follows that national chamber producing a manifesto of national policies for the July 4 General lection.

The local chamber is seeking stability and a pro-growth culture to boost business confidence.

Better road and rail links are sought, including Northern Powerhouse Rail, dualling the A64 and a new through station at Bradford.

A need for better digital skills training, including apprenticeships, has been raised by firms. The chamber seeks the extension of Local Skills Improvement Plans beyond 2025.

The chamber wants to see its two Mayoral Combined Authorities handed greater controls over areas such as health and taxation, ensuring that key decisions are made by those who know the region best. This model, it says, has been successfully rolled out in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands and should be replicated in our region.

More support should also be given to the hospitality sector, such as a reduction in VAT. It also wants further action taken to lessen the burden of energy bills and explore the possibility of adding the sector to the Shortage Occupation List to assist with the ongoing crisis around staffing.

Mark Casci, head of policy at West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “With the election campaign now in full swing, it is vital that all parties harness the power of the North of England and recognise its potential to empower economic growth.

“The measures laid out in our five-point manifesto will not only benefit Yorkshire but the whole country, creating a sustainable and growing economy that can fund much needed reform for the public sector.

“Unlocking the potential of the North of England has been talked about for many years and this election campaign presents the perfect opportunity to commit to reform that can deliver opportunity more evenly around the country.”

West & North Yorkshire Chamber’s manifesto was published after BCC’s national document was released, in which it called for an industrial strategy around green innovation, better skills policy, reform of business rates, improved global trading conditions and a digital revolution.