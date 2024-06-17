The county’s police force say that on Saturday (June 15) they responded to reports of a shop theft in Scarborough town centre at about 11.30am.



A force spokesman said: “There was a short foot chase with a number of officers deployed to the town centre from Scarborough’s response team two and neighbourhood policing team six.

“A man was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of theft and is currently in custody.

“Please be reassured by this police presence and that we will take positive action wherever ever possible to apprehend offenders who choose to commit crime in this town.”