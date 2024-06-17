North Yorkshire Police say that due to recent incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, officers will be stepping up patrols in and around Scarcroft allotments in South Bank.

A force spokesman said: “We take these matters very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

“We urge anyone with information or concerns to come forward and report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“Together, we can maintain a peaceful and secure environment for everyone.

“Stay safe and vigilant.”