Their owners were taking them to Castle Howard for the annual Father’s Day Classic Car and Motor Show.

Thousands of visitors also thronged to the grounds of the stately home to admire and marvel at the classic vehicles on show.

The annual family-friendly has been run by Classic Shows since 2019 and is among the biggest of its kind in northern England.

Some of those attending dressed for the occasion and evoked motoring expeditions of earlier times.

More than 500 vintage, classic and modern classic cars and motorcycles are taking part in the event, which includes awards in different categories.

In addition, the event features live music, food and drink, trade and autojumble stalls.