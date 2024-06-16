A main road in North Yorkshire remains closed this morning after what police are calling a “serious” late-night crash.
The A162 was shut on the stretch near Barkston Ash between Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet before dawn this morning.
North Yorkshire Police warned: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision”. They have not released any details of the vehicles involved or how many people were injured.
The road is closed from the junction of the A162 and Main Street, just north of the Ash Tree pub to Back Lane. Police have not indicated when it is likely to re-open. They urge motorists to avoid the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here