The A162 was shut on the stretch near Barkston Ash between Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet before dawn this morning.

North Yorkshire Police warned: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision”. They have not released any details of the vehicles involved or how many people were injured.

The road is closed from the junction of the A162 and Main Street, just north of the Ash Tree pub to Back Lane. Police have not indicated when it is likely to re-open. They urge motorists to avoid the area.