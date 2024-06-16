Liam Horner, 28, of Hull Road, Wilberforce, East Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Heworth. He was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, a 26-month driving ban and ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Mark Pryke, 59, of Amy Johnson Way, Clifton Moor, York, pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching a restraining order by following a woman on LinkedIn, viewing her profile on several occasions, liking her posts and commenting on her post. He was made subject to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

Benjamin Watson, 30, of Fishergate, York, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hostel for the homeless in York. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £80 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Jody Miller, 40, of no fixed address was jailed for nine weeks after he pleaded guilty to harassing a woman in York and criminal damage to her window. He was made subject to a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman or going to her home street.