David Wood Baking Ltd, of Leeds, was fined £300,000 at York Magistrates Court and ordered to pay £7432.42 prosecution costs and a £181 statutory surcharge at York Magistrates Court after it pleaded guilty to failure to give its employees sufficient protection from flour dust at its bakery on Mount View Avenue, Scarborough. It was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive.

Vincent McCormick, 41, of Windsor Garth, Acomb, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Morrisons in Wetherby on five occasions between December 30 and January 16. Leeds magistrates was made subject to a six-month community order with five days’ rehabilitative activities and excluded from the store for six months. He must pay Morrisons £290 compensation.

Persimmon House Ltd, of Fulford, was convicted in its absence at Boston Magistrates Court of carrying out work at a Sleaford property without first paying or securing the cost of street works. It was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 statutory surcharge and £535.96 costs incurred by Lincolnshire County Council, which brought the prosecution.