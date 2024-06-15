The Met Office is warning that where they occur, the storms will be slow moving, and could bring 30 to 40 mm of rain in two to three hours. Other places could see 20 cm of rain in less than an hour.

The thunderstorms are also likely to bring hail as well as lightning and heavy rain but some areas will avoid them altogether.

The yellow weather warning starts at 11am and lasts until 11pm.

Forecasters warn of possible disruption to traffic and outside events.

Among those scheduled to take place in York and North Yorkshire today are York Races, other sports events, the North Yorkshire Carnival at Catterick Garrison, Strensall Community Carnival and other village and local events.

They are also urging householders whose homes are vulnerable to flash flooding to take precautions.

