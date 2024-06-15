Mydentist, the country’s largest dental care provider, officially opened its new facilities in Stonebow House yesterday (Friday) in what was the Supersonic gym. Previously, mydentist was at 60/62 Aldwark.

The move delivers modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access for mydentist’s 15,000 York patients.

There are 12 surgeries in the practices available, with room to grow to 15. Key services include NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and cosmetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening and mydentist smile makeover.

READ MORE:

The centre is also partaking in the NHS dental recovery plan, taking on a limited number of new NHS patients per month in an effort to meet the demand for dental care in the area. Treatments have started already.

Suzanne Bellwood, mydentist Area Development Manager, said: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in York for the last six months, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic.

(Image: pic supplied)

“We know that accessing dental care in this region is difficult which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer {my}options, an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.”

She concluded: “Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in York now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to the NHS team in York, as well as Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central for their support in getting our practice up and running.”

The new mydentist York practice is accepting new patients under {my}options mydentist’s affordable private dental offering. Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments, and cosmetic dental treatments with check-ups costing just £49.

Charlotte Hyde, Practice Manager at mydentist York, said: “I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients.

"With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're poised to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice over the coming weeks and months."

Rachael Maskell, Labour Parliamentary Candidate, said: “Having access to an NHS dentists has been a priority for me, so I congratulate mydentist for expanding its NHS dental provision for people in York.

(Image: pic supplied)

“The former Aldwark practice has always sought to make provision for those most in need of oral health care, and with new premises and expanded NHS services will be able to do more for local residents in its new state of the art facilities. I look forward to working closely with mydentist as we address the dental challenges in York.”