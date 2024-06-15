As the heavens open, we are back into our winter coats, hunting out the brollies and putting on the central heating again.

Our Press Camera Club have been posting their eye-witness accounts of the wash-out weather.

Here are 7 photos that sum up our damp-squib summer (so far) in York.

Granted some of our photos capture blue-streaked skies - but it's hardly wall-to-wall sunshine.

But let's stay positive - there is still July and August to look forward to!

A run down of today's photos -

* Rainbow over Spark - by Rachel Kennedy

* Hot-air balloon over York - by Dave Allison

* Birds flying in almost perfect formation - by Rachel Platts

* Shambles in the early morning before the crowds - by Lisa Young

* Grey summer's day in Filey - by Jason Angus

* Bee-autiful at York Minster as a bee lands - or takes shelter (!) on a flower - by Sue Gabbatiss

* Rainy summer in York by Rachel Kennedy.

