The new Premier Inn will have 188 rooms and has been built on the site of the former Carpetright shop.

The popular hotel chain has signed a lease agreement for 25 years on the building, located on Foss Islands Road.

The hotel is four-storeys high and was built on a one-acre plot that previously contained a retail warehouse leased by Carpetright.

Our archive photos take us back over recent years showing the changing shape of the area which now boasts York's newest hotel.

The half demolished former Carpetright store in York Pictures: Haydn Lewis

This will be the sixth Premier Inn in York and when approved by City of York Council in 2021, it promised to create 55 jobs.

The hotel will have a restaurant and bar.

