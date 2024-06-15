The Gillygate and Bootham junction had the highest nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentration of locations monitored in 2023 - but emissions were less than 2022, the council’s annual air quality report showed.

Environmental protection manager Mike Southcomb told the council’s Executive results from across York’s monitoring stations showed air quality was generally better in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Environment executive member Cllr Jenny Kent said a 10 per cent drop in maximum pollution levels at Gillygate and Lord Mayor’s Walk was part of the slow but sustained improvements.

It comes as the air quality report showed that most of York met the objective for pollution levels of NO2 not exceeding 40 micrograms per cubic metre on average yearly.

The report stated poor air quality was linked to health problems including cancer and heart disease and was estimated to have cost the NHS and social care £157 million in 2017.

The effects of poor air quality on children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with existing heart and lung conditions is even worse.

The council has continuously monitored air quality at 14 different locations across York since 1999.

The yearly average target was exceeded in Gillygate, Boothham and Rougier Street, off Station Road.

Pollution levels did not exceed target levels in the Holgate Road and Blossom Street areas near York Station for the first time excluding falls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Falls in the average amount of pollution from 2022 to 2023 included 10 per cent in Fishergate and seven per cent in Nunnery Lane and in Gillygate.

A drop of eight per cent was recorded at Lawrence Street and 13 per cent at Heworth Green.

Yearly NO2 averages at Holgate Road and Fulford Road remained largely unchanged between 2022 and 2023.

The report stated there had been a downward trend in NO2 levels for more than a decade but emissions in Gillygate had tended to vary in recent years.

Councillors heard the improvements followed efforts to improve air quality including through moving towards more electric buses and Government grants for low emissions taxis.

There have also been efforts to stop drivers idling and increase the amount of electric car charging points and improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

York Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and has pledged to be net zero by 2030.

Environment executive member Cllr Kent said the council’s efforts to improve air quality were not finished.

The executive member said: “Some of the reductions are huge and should be celebrated but I’m not saying we’re complacent about it.”