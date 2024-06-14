Leeds-based Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development and investment, has announced it has secured a resolution to grant planning permission1 for the scheme from North Yorkshire Council’s Strategic Planning Committee.

The project is to develop major rail-connected industrial and logistics hub at its 185 acre Gascoigne Interchange site in Sherburn-in-Elmet, which has the potential to deliver up to £190million of Gross Developmental Value.

The approved plans will see the development of up to 1.5 million sq. ft. of industrial and logistics space at Gascoigne Interchange, in line with the Group’s strategy to increase its direct development of industrial and logistics space from its extensive landbank.

The proposal is the delivery of seven units, ranging from 57,000 sq. ft. to 1.0 million sq. ft., all built to Grade A specification, with Harworth expecting to start on site in 2025.

The brownfield site is one of Harworth’s next-generation of development sites and is situated in Selby, to the east of Leeds and adjacent to Sherburn Industrial Estate.

The developers say it is one of the most strategically located, rail-connected sites in the region, enabling future occupiers to utilise the existing main line rail connection from the site for a wide variety of uses, including low carbon freight movement.

The site, which is accessed via Junction 42 of the A1(M), has an extensive collection of rail sidings on either side of Network Rail’s Leeds to Hull main line route, with current operational connections into the northern and southern plots on the site.

The rail access to the north of the site offers scope to create a dedicated railhead serving the buildings on site, with the ability to handle containers, bulk commodities or next-generation express freight services, and puts most of the UK within three hours of the site.

The plots to the south of the site benefit from 1,200 metres of frontage onto the main line with connections at either end capable of accommodating a major intermodal terminal for on-site and off-site customers.

The absence of speculative institutional funding and increasing tenant prioritisation for highly sustainable space is forecast to underpin strong demand for strategically-connected, Grade A industrial units in the Yorkshire region over the medium term, according to Knight Frank.

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive, Harworth Group, said: “Our development at Gascoigne Interchange is another example of Harworth’s unique ability to identify, acquire and transform brownfield sites to generate value, create jobs and increase investment in the region.

“This development complements Harworth’s extensive pipeline of industrial and logistics sites and we continue to see high demand for high-specification strategically-connected Grade A industrial space.”