We're talking about the 'Little Admiral' the quirky and much-loved figurine that for centuries has sat atop the Coney Street clock - becoming a landmark for the city.

Readers have been sending letters to The Press asking: where is he?

David Hudson wrote: "Dear sir, I would like to know where the Admiral is - is it going to be refurbished?"

And a letter from Press reader Timothy Wynn Werninck commented on its absence.

John May, of East Mount Road, in York, has also wondered about its whereabouts. "Is the repair, restoration or replacement of the 'Little Admiral' on top of the clock on Coney Street in hand and when can we expect his return? If it’s in someone’s 'too difficult box' perhaps they should contact the producers of The Repair Shop?"

The Coney Street clock - with the Little Admiral, which is currently away for repairs. Photo by Kevin Atmore

What is the 'Little Admiral'?

The Little Admiral is the decorative naval figure that for decades has perched on the iconic St Martin Le Grand clock in Coney Street.

The figurine shows a naval officer taking an observation of the sun. The gilded head on the other side of the clock represents 'Father Time'.

There has been a clock at the church since the late 17th century, but the figurine dates from 1778 when it was placed on top of a new clock at the church.

When this clock was replaced in 1856 the Little Admiral was transferred to the new time-piece.

It has been restored several times over the subsequent years, including following the bombing of Coney Street in 1942 by the Nazis, and during the 1966 renovations of the church.

May 1966 St Martin le Grand Church clock weighing a quarter of a ton was hoisted into position over Coney Street by a crane early on Sunday. The street was closed for the operation. YEP PIC.

Where is it now?

In 2021, the Little Admiral was removed for restoration.

The Press reported in early 2022 that it had been taken down because it was damaged. The Rev Canon Liz Hassall, priest-in-charge of York city centre churches, told us that the Little Admiral was taken down a few months earlier after damage was spotted and he had been sent off for repair to a specialist workshop in Carlisle - the Cumbria Clock Company - but hopefully it wouldn't be too long before he was back.

Update on the Little Admiral

Fast forward to June 2024, and - sadly - there is no sign of the Little Admiral making a return any time soon.

The Rev Canon Liz Hassall this week told The Press: "The 'Little Admiral' was removed in 2021 when a routine maintenance inspection revealed splits and other damage to the figure.

"Since then it has been necessary to obtain expert advice and identify appropriate conservation expertise.

"The figure has also received some initial preventative treatment. It is now with a specialist conservator for endorsement of restoration proposals before permissions are sought.

"This will take some time and an early return is most unlikely. There will be clear publicity when the figure is to return."

