Hetty Richardson, a pupil at Foston CE Primary School, part of FST Primary School’s Federation, won £250 book vouchers for her school’s new library, which is due to open this month. She also received a collection of children’s books and a notebook with her design on the front in the competition organised by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care.

Youngsters were invited to submit their entries with all entry proceeds from the £1 suggested donation going to Alzheimer’s Society.

Emma Humphreys, Branch Manager at Scrivens on Market Place, Malton, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity, and this activity was a fun way to engage children and raise awareness of its work. This year's competition was also themed to encourage children to show their creativity by showcasing the power of spectacles with a superhero theme. Hetty’s imaginative and colourful creation was truly out of this world!”

Sarah Moore, Executive Headteacher at FST Primary School Federation, said “We are absolutely delighted to hear of Hetty’s success in the Scrivens design competition, a huge achievement for a five-year-old. This achievement is even more special as we are holding the grand opening of our new library at the end of June. Foston is a small school that is part of a thriving federation in North Yorkshire, and we pride ourselves on offering a tailored education to all our children.

“The promotion of reading in our school takes high priority, and the prize money will enable our children to choose a range of books to enhance the offer in our library and further develop their love of reading from nursery through to year 6. A huge well done and thank you to Hetty and her family for enabling this.”

Hetty’s mum, Helen Richardson, said her daughter spotted the competition when visiting the Malton branch for an eye test: “Hetty was so excited to take home an entry form and made such an effort with her cover design before riding her bike to the post office to send it off. She’s delighted to have been crowned the winner and so happy with her prizes, especially the money her school can use to fill up the new library shelves! Her competition win was so timely, and we’re so proud of her.”

Scrivens has been supporting Alzheimer’s Society for the ninth successive year. There is evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Family business Scrivens was established in 1938 and has 169 branches. For more information visit www.scrivens.com