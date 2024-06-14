Holly said: “This was so unexpected. People deserve so much better when selling their home. It’s such a massive part of your life that you deserve somebody there to support you throughout the process.”

Since starting her firm two-and-a-half years ago, Holly and her staff have promised exceptional customer service and personalised support. It follows her joining the industry 12 years ago at a large national estate agency brand.

Today, she partners with eXp UK, which operates a self-employed agent business model.

Her philosophy is selling a home is not just a transaction but a deeply personal experience requiring care, attention, and genuine support.

In early 2024, the business expanded into an office at The Raylor Centre on James Street. It hired its first staff member to boost customer service levels.

The estate agency says it has has built its reputation not only on excellent customer reviews, but also on forward-thinking marketing strategies, helping clients achieve the best possible price for their homes by using a wide range of media across online platforms.

Clients have praised Holly’s professionalism, knowledge, and efficiency, with one stating, “Holly came highly recommended when we needed to place our property on the market. We found Holly to be professional, knowledgeable, and efficient at all times - so chatty and friendly we felt as if we had entrusted our home to be sold by a member of the family.”