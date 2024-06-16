Naish Estate Agents, which is a residential sales and lettings business in High Petergate, and traces its trading roots as far back as 1939, has had a major refurb.

Matt Hendry took over running the business last year and in the meantime Argyll Drummond financial services and Becky Kendall of Taylor Rose Conveyancing have moved into the historic Petergate building alongside Naish to create a one stop shop for home movers.

All three independent businesses refer clients to each other which means everything can be handled from start to finish in one building, says Matt.

The new look Naish offices in High Petergate (Image: Supplied)

"We’re proud to offer a unique service to our clients where communication and integrity is the key.

"Having Argyll Drummond and Becky Kendall from Taylor Rose in our building, we cut out the chasing and constant ringing around for information. All businesses perfectly compliment each other creating a co-op culture," said Matt.

"Our clients are loyal and we receive a lot of recommendations, our new offices were the final touch to help up create an amazing space for us all to work and clients to visit.

"We still have some empty office space available for the right people, specifically surveyors or even another conveyancer who want to be part of a dedicated team all working towards the same goal.

"Should anyone be keen to see a spare office and meet the team email matt@naishproperty.co.uk’’

The office of Becky Kendall from Taylor Rose (Image: Supplied)