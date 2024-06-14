Among the major drivers of growth are conferences and large-scale trade exhibitions, such as Home & Gift Buyers’ Festival coming up in July.

Lettings income for the centre in the year ending March 2024 is the highest since 2014, which is up 19% on 2022/23 and 14% up on pre-Covid levels in 2019/20. This is the second year of significant growth in a row.

The continued growth is a result of a new sales strategy that supports the full use of conference and exhibitions spaces by enabling the venue to accommodate multiple events in different parts of the building complex.

READ MORE:

Various initiatives implemented in recent years have also helped drive client satisfaction and attract new events.

These include cosmetic improvements to the venue, sustainability and accessibility initiatives, a more targeted sales approach and the incorporation of the catering team under the in-house brand Matcham’s—a move that has brought significant improvement to the team’s catering capacity, service, menus, equipment, suppliers and overall performance.

Conferences and trade exhibitions are showing major growth. Lettings from conferences in 2023/24 are 27% up on the previous year and 17% up on pre-Covid levels.

Trade exhibitions, such as Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair, Bridal Week Harrogate and the upcoming Home & Gift Buyers’ Festival that attracts thousands of visitors and exhibitors to Harrogate in July each year, have seen lettings increase 24% on 2022/23 and exceed pre-Covid levels (2019/20) by 22%.

Indeed, HCC is home to many decades-old trade exhibitions, which continue to see healthy growth in Harrogate.

The BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) attracted more than 4,200 visitors this year and saw a 10% increase in exhibitor space; Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair visitor numbers were up 11% on last year; The Flooring Show in 2023 exceeded pre-pandemic visitor numbers, attracting over 3,100 buyers, and Bridal Week Harrogate is adding an additional spring event to the venue this year.

The Home & Gift Fair from July 21 to 24 will host 15% more exhibitors than 2023 and is expected to attract more than 6,000 delegates, and more than 20,000 products from over 500 brands across a new, much larger footprint.

David Westbrooke, Home & Gift Show Manager, Clarion Retail, said: "Home & Gift is incredibly significant in UK Retail’s calendar; visitors and exhibitors alike love coming here every year, and it’s not just the excellent facilities on offer inside the show, but also the wonderful connection we have with the town itself – the hotels, the restaurants, the shops – they all contribute to the wonderful atmosphere we find here every Summer. We’re delighted to be part of it!”

Growth is expected to continue, as lettings revenue has already exceeded target for this year and is going strong for 2025/26. The venue’s sustained growth points to a positive outlook on securing events for Harrogate and attracting out-of-town visitors to support the local hospitality industry.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “The exceptional continued growth is the result of unwavering hard work of the team. Large-scale business events that draw visitors from outside Harrogate are vital to the town and region’s visitor economy.

“We are delighted to see that the event industry is on a healthy trajectory of growth and Harrogate continues to attract event organisers from around the UK.”

“I would like to thank the wonderful hospitality businesses in Harrogate that support our events and make delegates feel welcome. We will continue to bring quality events and footfall to the town and ensure that investment in the venue translates into valuable economic impact on Harrogate for years to come.”