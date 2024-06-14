Sweet Dreams Bakery in George Hudson Street opens at 8am on Saturday, June 15.

Mara Cioineag, 27, and husband, 25-year-old Dainius Laurusevicius, started out during the lockdown of 2020 as a small business run from the home kitchen with deliveries being made via Just Eat.

Mara said the bakery began life in her home kitchen in 2020 (Image: Kevin Glenton)

All food will be baked in a kitchen in the basement of the premises by Mara and Dainius will serve the bakery’s customers.

Mara developed her love of baking which watching her grandma at home preparing ‘lots of sweet things’.

Mara said: “Our main product will be cupcakes which come in 12 flavours, brownies, cookies, pain au chocolat, cinnamon buns and sandwiches, all freshly made downstairs.

“We will also be making the cupcakes to order for special events.”

Locally-sourced coffee and ice-cream will also be on sale.

Sweet Dreams Bakery in George Hudson Street opens on Saturday June 15 and opening hours are 8am - 5pm.