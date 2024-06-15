Helen Whittaker found out she was being recognised with the honour around two weeks ago and admits she has found keeping it a secret difficult at times.

“I believe that many clients and colleagues have put me forward,” the 49-year-old told The Press. “It’s humbling to know that they’ve done that.”

Helen found out by letter and said she was “shocked but extremely pleased”.

Helen Whittaker working on a design for Selby Abbey (Image: Barley Studio)

She added that the recognition coming from King Charles was particularly important as he is a “huge advocate for craft skills”.

Helen even trained with the King 25 years ago while studying an MA in London with the Prince’s Foundation.

“It was an extremely rich time for me,” she said. “It was a spring board for where I am now.”

Helen said the award has come during a milestone year, as Barley Studio in Dunnington – where she has worked since graduating 25 years ago – celebrates its 50th year.

She added that York has played an important part in her career: “I want to thank York. I’ve got quite a lot of commissions here.”

'Very special' - Helen on creating work for York's Normandy Veterans

Helen created a special stained glass window at St Lawrence’s Church to commemorate the D-Day landings after being commissioned by York’s Normandy Veterans.

She described the process of creating the window as “very special”.

“There is a sense of responsibility and you want to do right by them,” Helen said at the time. “They shared their moving stories with me and their sacrifice was evident so it was so important to get this right."

She explained that the design was inspired by the memories and recollections of the surviving veterans and it paid tribute to the inspiring spirit of comradeship, irrespective of rank or position.

York Normandy veterans are pictured examining the stained glass window in 2021 as it was being created at Barley Studio by Helen Whitaker (Image: David Harrison)

The stained glass window appeared on ITV4’s Made in Britain programme in 2021, with cameras following Helen through the process.

Previously, Helen worked in partnership with artist David Hockney on the creation and installation of the Queen Elizabeth II window at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

She also worked in collaboration with artist Hughie O’Donoghue on the creation and installation of the Marian Windows in the Henry VII chapel, marking the 60th anniversary of the coronation of the late Queen in the abbey, in 2013.

Helen Whittaker, pictured at her studio in Dunnington (Image: Supplied)

At Lichfield Cathedral Helen led Barley Studio’s successful development of conservation and re-installation strategy for Herkenrode Glass of historic importance.

And since 2015, she has been chair and head judge of the Stevens Competition Judging Panel for the Worshipful Company of Glaziers and Painters of Glass and Charitable Foundation.