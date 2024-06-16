Cafe No8 Bistro in Gillygate, has been open for 20 years this month.

Read next:

Run by chef Chris Pragnell with business partner Martin Gore, the bistro has long been established on the York eating out scene – and a firm favourite with its fans. So much so that, back in 2009 it was named in the top 100 in the country by Eat Out magazine which scoured food guides, regional media, the internet and trade publications in their search for the best of the best.

Number one at the time was Heston’s Fat Duck in Bray but Café No 8 came in a respectable 87th.

The food at Cafe No8 (Image: Supplied)

"We do what we do, and we really enjoy it," said Martin.

"We do what the customer wants, and it works, there aren't too many options, but it's really well thought out food with a balance of flavours."

Chef Chris Pragnell with business partner Martin Gore at Cafe No8 in Gillygate which is celebrating 20 years in business (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"The menu is quite eclectic with lots of influences, there's all sorts of different things on there - it's just tasty and simple and not getting bogged down in the technicalities and showing off," said Chris.

"When I go out, I'm not interested in being challenged or wowed, I just want good, honest food and that's what we do here - I don't like chasing trends."

The food at Cafe No8 (Image: Supplied)

Chris, who is 51 and a self-taught chef, said that from its compact space in Gillygate the business spread its wings in 2015 to run a cafe at York Art Gallery and then at Merchant Adventurer's Hall as well as event catering.

But back in 2019 the duo contracted the business to the original site, focussing purely on running the Gillygate bistro.

Inside Cafe No8 (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Martin, 60, said: "We are the two full-timers and we're supported by a great team here, we're like family.

"Bee Tegetmeier works with Chris in the kitchen and has been with us for 18 years and my second in command is Lauren Jordan, a young mum with two boys who loves coming here to leave it all behind and engage with other adults.

"Chris's son, Ian, has just turned 20 and helps in the kitchen now as well. My wife, Olivia, is a chef too and works on a Sunday helping with prep.

"We're thriving because we're good at what we do."

Cafe No8 is open Wednesday - Saturday 5pm until late and from 12pm-3pm on Sunday for Sunday lunch.

To book go to www.cafeno8.co.uk

The back room at Cafe No8 (Image: Haydn Lewis)