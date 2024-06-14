The walk from Clifton through the city and on to the Millennium Bridge, mostly by the Ouse, was conspicuous by the badly overgrown weed-filled vegetation, filthy paths and untidy areas generally.

Only in Rowntree Park was there any evidence of work to mitigate that by Community Payback, but the park was a general disgrace.

The council need to up their game if York is not going to descend to the regular state we see in our cities and so lose the special status it has held for many in the past.

Philip Crowther,

The Lane,

Leeds

---

What do you think?

FEEL strongly about an issue?

Send your views by email to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number.