Craig Russo, from York, helped put mental health practitioners in 12 GP surgeries while working for the Priory Medical Group.

“It was a massive achievement,” the 45-year-old told The Press. “We offered thousands of appointments. It was something that was really needed.”

His work supporting people suffering from mental health issues has reduced suicides and increased support for the vulnerable and mentally unwell, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

Craig, who now works as part of the management team for the NHS and police custody in East Yorkshire, received a letter from the Cabinet Office informing him that he had been recognised with a BEM around one month ago.

“I was surprised to get something from the Cabinet Office,” he said. “I was definitely in shock.

“I opened it, and it was a nice feeling – the British Empire Medal is more of a hands-on medal.”

Craig started his work in the health industry after a career in the British Army with the Royal Engineers.

He studied mental health nursing at the University of York in 2006 – graduating in 2008 – and later became a registered mental health nurse at Bootham Park Hospital.

Afterwards, he worked as a mental health nurse in the community then focused his work on making improvements within the health service.

“His influence and involvement in anger management services were instrumental in setting up services to address domestic violence,” the Cabinet Office spokesperson said. “With his guidance, this organisation helped reduce repeat offenders.”

Craig added: “I find it a privilege supporting people with their mental health."

York woman recognised for work with Girlguiding

Meanwhile, several other members of the community in York and North Yorkshire were honoured by King Charles.

Emma Chester was recognised with a BEM for her work as a Brownie and Guide leader.

The 46-year-old, from York, has dedicated much of her spare time volunteering as a leader in Girlguiding as a Guide/Brownie leader, district commissioner, division commissioner and mentor to new leaders.

She works with a team of leaders, providing girls in the community with a “sense of belonging, life skills, new experiences, team work, friendship and fun”, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

Hazel Collett was recognised with a BEM for services to astronomy.

The 68-years-old, from Copmanthorpe is meetings secretary of the British Astronomical Association – the largest and oldest organisation for amateur astronomy in the UK with over 2,500 members worldwide.

She has organised over 200 meetings and enlisted over 840 speakers during her time as meetings secretary.

Hazel was a member of the York Astronomical Society for 30 years and organised many events for them and enlisted several high profile speakers such as Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell – the astronomer who discovered pulsars.