North Yorkshire Police said officers made the arrests this week in Selby.

Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of the supply of class-A drugs and human trafficking offences.

A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of the supply of class-A drugs.

All three have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, who leads the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who supply drugs in the town centre and the surrounding rural villages and do all we can to put them before the courts.

“Our working relationship with local residents and the wider community is key to further success. I would urge any member of the public who has any information about the use of illegal drugs to contact us via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 .”