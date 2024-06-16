Middleton Lodge’s outdoor space in Richmond is brimming with plenty of stand out features, from “lush” meadows to flower borders and a two-acre walled garden.

It’s been described as the ideal place for not just weddings, but also a “romantic stroll”.

The publisher commented on its latest travel guide: “In an era when we are all thinking more than ever about how to enjoy and preserve a natural and sustainable way of living, perhaps hotels will put as much emphasis on their beautiful, productive grounds as they do on their internal luxuries.”

Why does Middleton Lodge have one of the UK’s loveliest hotel gardens?





The Telegraph wrote: “Non-residents can join seasonal tours of the gardens (the next one is on June 23; pre-booking essential) on this Georgian country estate, with its combination of rustic-luxe rooms in the Coach House, cottages and shepherd’s huts in the orchard.

“The entire rural retreat is awash with lush meadows, flower borders, shrubs and climbers but it’s the estate’s two-acre walled garden, designed by Tom Stuart-Smith, that takes the breath away.

“Divided into four areas for year-round appeal, the garden has a blowsy formality, perfect for the weddings that take place here but also a romantic place for guests to stroll.”

Part of a review on Tripadvisor by one visitor said the walled gardens at Middleton Lodge are “magnificent”.

They posted: “The grounds are extensive and we also enjoyed the woodland walk.

“The walled garden is magnificent and it’s so good to see much of the produce used by the kitchen. We will definitely return!”

Someone else put: “Seriously perfect place. Can’t fault Middleton lodge. The staff are lovely, the rooms gorgeous, bed comfy, spotless and the restaurant is brilliant. Lovely menu and great wine list. The grounds are stunning. We will be back in the summer to explore more.”

Middleton Lodge is located at Kneeton Lane, Middleton Tyas, Richmond, DL10 6NJ.