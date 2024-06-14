The 5-star The Grand, York, has launched ‘Evolution through the Eras’ in its Legacy fine dining restaurant, promising a new twist on its tasting menus.

The new offerings tell the story of York through three new menus, each one designed to celebrate a standout period of the city’s heritage.

The five-course Stone route travels back to the Roman era when York was born, bringing to life the city’s significance as the capital of the north.

READ MORE:

Water, a seven-course route, honours York’s 100 years of Viking occupancy while the nine-course Steel route celebrates the city’s industrial heyday and the transformative arrival of the railway.

The hotel says Legacy’s team of chefs transform into master storytellers, completing dishes at diner’s tables and debuting exciting new techniques.

The ingredients, cooking methods and dishes get bolder and more adventurous as the centuries pass – with incredible, and sometimes unexpected, flavours promised throughout.

(Image: pic supplied)

For a curated journey through the selected era, each route can be experienced as a tasting menu with choices of some of the courses.

Whichever route guests choose to take on the culinary tour, there are dishes such a Binchotan grilled lobster - barbeque smoked lobster finished with a korma glaze and infused with miso– and fermented celeriac ‘nosotto’ with pearl barley, smoked onions and hen’s yolk.

Desert options feature the likes of Annabel’s strawberry, shortbread, koshihikari and red pepper.

Executive head chef Kevin Bonello created the new concept in partnership with head chef, Ahmed Abdalla.

Kevin said: “At Legacy, York is more than simply our beloved home, it is our very essence. We are shaped by the city’s heritage, inspired by its pioneers, and honoured to tell its story - in a way that it has never been told before.”

“Our York ancestors had a flair for carving a new path and we are continuing their legacy. From new cooking styles to offering diners unrivalled choices while using as local produce as possible without compromising on quality, this is a first-of-a-kind experience. This is York’s story, told Legacy’s way.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Legacy opened in August 2022, focusing on top quality, locally-sourced and seasonal produce. It has three AA Rosettes and features in the Michelin Guide.

TripAdvisor has awarded Legacy 5-stars, with 37 of 41 reviewers rating it 'excellent.'

Kevin added: “York’s industrial heritage is synonymous with great innovation, masterful engineering and beautiful architecture. At Legacy we have always honoured it while lovingly preserving the Grade II listed features of our iconic building.

“The new dining concept is a step beyond; every last detail has been considered, right down to commissioning the perfect local crockery to maximise enjoyment of individual dishes. Evolution Through the Eras is true love letter to York.”

Evolution Through the Eras costs £90 for 5-courses, £110 for 7-courses and £130 for 9-courses. Wine flights costs £60, £90 or £120. Vegetarian options are available.

For details and to book, go to: https://www.thegrandyork.co.uk/drinking-and-dining/legacy/