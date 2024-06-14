Over the summer, North Yorkshire Police are working with local partners in Pickering to address concerns of ASB and the respect for the community as part of Operation Rope.

A spokesperson said: "Along with our partners, we have identified areas in Pickering, such as the Ropery Car Park, Beck Isle Bridge, and Woodlands Park as areas of particular interest.

"We are communicating with local businesses and residents that are disproportionately affected by ASB and we look forward to working alongside our partners who are invested in maintaining Pickering as a fantastic town for everyone.

"A local survey has already been launched to capture resident’s voices, and we thank all those who have responded so far.

"As part of Operation Rope for dealing with Anti-social behaviour in Pickering, we wish to invite you to our “Police & Parents” open evening at the Pickering Memorial Hall on 20th June at 6pm."

"We will be talking Anti-social behaviour and risks impacting young people in our local community, while providing an opportunity for questions.

"We hope to see you there."