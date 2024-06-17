These are the moving words from the family of York family man Michael Fawcett who has died suddenly at the age of 76.

Michael spent more than 60 years in the hospitality industry working in York's best hotels - and meeting some very famous faces in his career.

'He met the Beatles in 1963 - he was a fan - and Roger Moore - James Bond! He created a list and kept autographs of the famous people he met," said Mike Fawcett - one of Michael's six children.

Born in York and brought up in a Hull orphanage by nuns, Michael moved back to the city aged 14 to work on a farm. He soon discovered that farming wasn’t for him so switched to the hotel sector.

In his 62 years in hospitality, Michael spent 47 years at the Station Hotel (now the Principal) and 17 years at Middlethorpe Hall. During this time he worked his way up from page boy to head concierge.

He also served as a special constable for 30 years and enjoyed being a football referee.

Michael leaves six children and 17 grandchildren. His funeral service will be held at St Wilfrid's' Church, York, on Friday (June 21) at 10am.

Michael Fawcett who has died aged 76. He is pictured with statues of The Beatles - he was a fan and met them in York in the 1960s

His daughter Michelle Niarchos said: "Dad was the kindest, funniest, selfless, generous true family man who was always smiling and full of energy even after all the long hours he had worked."

Daughter Julie Fawcett said he was very fond of animals with a great love of dogs. He also had a sweet tooth and would enjoy a cream cake and cup of tea regularly - but always milk first!

Michael's daughter Rachel Carlyle said: "I always remember Dad for his humour; he always made me laugh. He always made me feel loved. We spent many times on Bridlington beach where he would play football with us.

"He was our hero and will remain in our hearts as the true legend he was."

Colleagues and guests at Middlethorpe Hall have been paying their own tributes to Michael, who they also called Mike, on the hotel's social media sites.

Following Michael's sudden death at home on May 31, the hotel posted that he was "a well-regarded, conscientious and devoted concierge ... much appreciated by our guests for his sense of service and care.

"He took great pride in his duties, and was always ready to go ‘above-and-beyond’ our guests expectations. Regular guests would ask for him on arrival, and new ones would praise him on guests’ reviews after their visit.

"Mike was a much-valued colleague, a friend to all, always helpful and smiling, ready to give a hand and support other departments. We will also remember him for his unique sense of humour and his passion for horse racing."

Michael Fawcett, right, with his brother George who was in the ambulance service. Image supplied

His son Mike said his father had been working shifts right up until his death. He has since learned about a final act of kindness by his father.

He said: "One of the housekeepers from Middlethorpe Hall had approached my father upset, saying that a bush at the hotel had been damaged and had fallen over, which housed a young blackbird family, the nest had fallen out.

"My father arranged for a group of the staff and himself to secure the bush and place the nest and chicks back into the bush. He watched the mother and father come back and feed the chicks.

"My father passed on the 31st of May and on the 9th of June the chicks fled the nest.

"My dad the hero."

