North Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted at about 4.30am on Thursday, June 13, to the Foxwood area of York after a resident called 999.

A force spokesperson said two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the attempted burglary of a property.

The spokesperson said: "We were alerted by a vigilant resident who spotted suspicious activity and dialled 999. Our officers attended immediately and made the arrests. The suspects have since been released on conditional bail whilst our inquiries continue."

They added: "Officers will continue to patrol our local communities using a range of tactics to disrupt this type of criminality.

"Please remain alert, report anything suspicious, and keep your home and outbuildings secure."