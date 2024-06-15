The Grand, York, in the centre of the city has also been praised for making you feel “as though you’re entering a different world”.

The beauty experts commented on its best-named spa guide: “Name a better feeling than slipping into a soft, white dressing gown, switching your phone to ‘out of office’ and being thoroughly taken care of? Our UK spas are so dreamy, you don't have to travel far to find exactly this kind of escapism.

“From cosy country retreats that feel like you've left the world behind, to a beachside haven, or even a secret oasis in the centre of our biggest cities, there's so many spas to choose from.

“Each offer up something different, whether you're looking for all-organic treatments (hello, Bamford), fine dining to follow your facial (see: Glasgow's Blythswood Square and London's 45 Park Lane), pool cabanas with an ocean view (check out The Nici) or a sauna overlooking the forest (thank you, Galgorm).”

It added: “Of course, if you’ve taken a day out of your schedule and splashed out on some dedicated TLC, you'll want to know that you’re in for a relaxing ride, with all the expertise on hand to give you exactly what you need, so we've carefully selected the best UK spas that will offer you the rest and relaxation you crave.”

Why does The Grand in York have one of the UK's top spas?





Glamour spotlighted The Grand’s spa for its “historic setting” said visitors can expect to leave “feeling like royalty.”

The publisher went on to say: “Grand by name and grand by nature, this hotel and spa is steeped in almost as much history as York itself.

“Although you’re just a stone's throw from the centre and with stunning views of York Minster, you really feel as though you’re entering a different world when you step inside The Grand.

“Venture downstairs into the spa and you feel totally zen as the hustle and bustle of city life fades away."

If there’s one experience you must include during your spa visit at The Grand, Glamour recommends a massage.

It continued: “Every massage is a personal experience, with the scents, overall mood and pressure all tweaked to your needs. Whether it's a couples' treatment or solo rub-down, you'll never want it to end.”

Glamour concluded: “The small spa is constantly busy, owing to its popularity, but every therapist and member of staff makes you feel like you’re the only one in the room - heck, the whole spa.”

Visitors have also highly praised the spa at The Grand on Tripadvisor, where the hotel has received a 4.5/5 rating from a whopping 7,348 reviews.

One customer wrote: “Best ever 60-min treatment with the excellent Alessia. The back massage was totally relaxing and the facial fixed the breakouts across my cheeks, which I haven’t been able to clear for a couple of years. Highly recommended. Grazie mille, Alessia!”

Another posted: “Beautiful building and interior, plenty of food and beverage options, friendly service from all staff, amazing rooms with plenty of space, beverage and bathroom supplies plus robes and slippers.

“Attended the spa facilities would highly recommend.

“Definitely one to visit again.”