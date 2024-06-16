A stretch of York's Outer Ring Road is set to face closures for more than two weeks during roadworks.
City of York Council has said that resurfacing works on the A1237 will be taking place from 9pm on Tuesday, June 18 until 5am on Wednesday, July 3.
The closure will be between the roundabouts with North Lane and Malton Road.
The council said that the road would only close between 9pm and 5am each night, and vehicles will be able to follow a diverted route.
