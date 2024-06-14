Rafal Swiatek was driving a white MAN lorry which overturned onto its side on the A1 near Scotch Corner on Wednesday, May 15.

The 42-year-old, of Oakdale Avenue, Seacombe, Wirral, escaped without injury but failed a road-side drugs test for the class B drug, North Yorkshire Police said.

Swiatek has been disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and made to pay £80 victim surcharge after appearing at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 13) where he pleaded guilty for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

If he agrees to complete a £250 driver course by May 25 next year, his road ban will be reduced by 17 weeks.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were called to the crash on the north-bound carriageway of the A1 at junction 53 for the A66 at about 6.15am on May 15.

The lorry’s trailer contained cardboard packaging but fuel from the vehicle spilt onto the carriageway.

Diversions were in place until around 1.45pm while the vehicle was safely recovered and the spillage cleared by highways officers.