The A59 at Kex Gill closed on February 2 after a landslip. North Yorkshire Council have since been rolling out a repair scheme on the road - which has reportedly surpassed £2 million in cost.

The council has since confirmed that resurfacing is set to begin on the road on Monday, and that the work is ahead of schedule.

READ NEXT:

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director of environment, Barrie Mason, said: "The repair scheme following the landslip on the A59 at Kex Gill is almost complete, with our highways team due to begin resurfacing the road on Monday.

"Our programme has been to reopen the road by the end of June and, at the moment, we are about a week ahead of schedule which means we could reopen the road by the end of next week and we hope to publicise a more definite date shortly."

The Kex Gill section of the A59 is prone to landslips. Last year, North Yorkshire Council began work on a major £68.9 million "realignment" of the road to create a long-term solution.