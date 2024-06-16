A major road in North Yorkshire is nearing reopening after four and a half months of landslip-forced closure.
The A59 at Kex Gill closed on February 2 after a landslip. North Yorkshire Council have since been rolling out a repair scheme on the road - which has reportedly surpassed £2 million in cost.
The council has since confirmed that resurfacing is set to begin on the road on Monday, and that the work is ahead of schedule.
READ NEXT:
- Work finally to begin in bid to stop York bridge being cut off by flooding
- Ten fire engines tackle blaze at North Yorkshire brewery
- Six wanted people arrested during large-scale operation in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director of environment, Barrie Mason, said: "The repair scheme following the landslip on the A59 at Kex Gill is almost complete, with our highways team due to begin resurfacing the road on Monday.
"Our programme has been to reopen the road by the end of June and, at the moment, we are about a week ahead of schedule which means we could reopen the road by the end of next week and we hope to publicise a more definite date shortly."
The Kex Gill section of the A59 is prone to landslips. Last year, North Yorkshire Council began work on a major £68.9 million "realignment" of the road to create a long-term solution.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here