Currently, City of York Council run 11 public toilets across the city, four of these being within the city walls, and all of which charge 40p entry for those wishing to spend a penny.

With the summer upon us and outdoor events filling the city centre streets, the need for adequate public toilets is important to residents and visitors alike. Often, people must resort to using the toilets in shops instead of paying the cost for expensive and unclean public facilities – a strain worsened with the recent closure of the M&S toilets.

Readers of The Press were quick to highlight the problem when asked on Facebook, calling the facilities ‘disgraceful’ and highlighting the lack of accessible facilities.

Whilst no companies were able to speak openly on this topic, The Press were told that upkeep has been incredibly costly in the past and the current council is working with local business to remedy this.

To offer help to those in need, local care company Home Instead has created the 'Take A Seat' initiative in partnership with the council, a network of companies who offer a seat or facilities to those who may struggle to go without.

Joint Executive Member for Environment, Cllr Jenny Kent said: “We are looking at improved signage with York BID and would like to increase take up through the ‘Take A Seat’ campaign, whereby businesses actively promote their facilities for those who may need it, with no obligation to make a purchase. This can be particularly helpful for older people, disabled people, or people with long-term conditions.

“Councils do not have to provide public toilets, but they are an important priority for York residents and tourists alike. They are currently funded through a contract with an external provider and additional capital investment from the council. There’s positive news with refurbishments nearing completion on Changing Places and accessible toilets at Silver Street.”

“The challenge is funding. We are keen to improve the cleanliness and availability of the toilets we have and remain committed to keeping public toilets open and to improving their accessibility. But when we are being forced to make around £10m of cuts each year, expanding public toilet provision or introducing staffed premises is a challenge, and would only come at the expense of cutting something else residents really value.”

This is also something the council has acknowledged previously with the Age Friendly York focus group run by Carl Wain at City of York Council before the pandemic started.

First launched in 2022 Take a Seat took inspiration from similar schemes in Kendal and Nottingham, the intent is not to replace public toilets but help those who may urgently need a toilet close to them.

According to spokesperson Luke Norbury: “Our service supports people at home but it’s vitally important that older people are enabled to continue doing the things that they have always loved and that might mean a trip to the Minster or to their favourite shop or café in York.

“Not being able to stop for a break or to pop to the loo is potentially a barrier to this and we, with the support of York businesses, are in a fortunate position to be able to lower that barrier. We have a responsibility to make it happen.”