Jackie Adie, debt advice centre manager at Gateway Church in Acomb, has personally seen over 1,000 clients during her 22 years in the job.

She has “dedicated herself to assisting those in financial distress”, a Gateway Church spokesperson said, adding that she has helped people in the city “navigate the often overwhelming challenges of debt”.

“Hundreds of households in York are now debt-free because of the hard work of Jackie and her team,” they said.

Caleb Ellwood, a pastor at Gateway Church, expressed his gratitude and pride in Jackie’s achievements: “We are absolutely delighted that Jackie has been honoured with an MBE.

“Her hard work and dedication have made an immense difference in the lives of so many people. Jackie’s selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping those in need reflect the mission of Gateway Church.

“We are incredibly thankful for her and celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”

'You brought light back into my life' - client praises Jackie's help

One of Jackie’s clients praised her efforts: “I couldn't have managed without your support. You came into my life when I was in the dark and brought light back into my life.

“You really are a lovely, kind and caring person that I treasure. Thank you.”

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) works in partnership with Gateway Church to carry out the service.

Stewart McCulloch, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: "Everyone at Christians Against Poverty is delighted to see our wonderful colleague, Jackie Adie, be awarded an MBE.

“All our CAP debt centre managers, debt coaches, and local volunteers across the UK are incredible people.

“They are super passionate about helping individuals and families living in poverty in their local communities to break free from the chains of debt so they have the opportunity to rebuild their lives and thrive again.

“Jackie has had a hugely positive impact on so many, supporting over 1000 local people in her 22 years working in York.

Read next:

“This is an absolutely remarkable achievement.

“We are all excited to see Jackie receive this prestigious honour.

“We want to say a massive thank you and well done to her for continuing to show such care, compassion and determination in her work to help local people facing poverty and debt."

The Gateway Church spokesperson added: “Jackie Adie’s MBE is a testament to her outstanding service and the profound difference she has made in the community.

“Her unwavering commitment to helping others serves as an inspiration to all.

“If you are weighed down by the burden of debt, Christians Against Poverty’s free, expert debt help can help you become debt free.”