A road in York city centre is set to close to traffic for five days.
City of York Council says that vehicles will be prohibited from using High Ousegate from 8am on Monday, June 17 until 5pm on Friday, June 21.
The council added that the closure will affect the full length of High Ousegate, from its junctions with Parliament Street to Spurriergate.
The closure is in place for gas mains works to be carried out. A diverted route will be sign posted.
