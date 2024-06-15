There are plenty of pick-your-own (PYO) farms across North Yorkshire beginning to burst into life, with hundreds of juicy red fruits waiting to be indulged by you.

Whether you prefer to eat them fresh from the fields, take them home to enjoy with some ice cream or use them to make a deliciously baked sweet treat, the options are endless this summer.

Here is a roundup of some of the best PYO strawberry farms across North Yorkshire for you to visit, according to Google reviews.

Some of the best PYO strawberry farms in North Yorkshire

Spilmans

Location: Church Farm, Thirsk, YO7 3NB

Rating: 4.6/5 from 587 reviews

A family who visited last summer wrote: “What an amazing experience for us and the kids. Going through each row of the strawberries and picking out them under the sun is in itself creating wonderful memories with the children.

“It is a bit of a walk to the field of strawberries ensure you wear a cap and have some water to refresh don't forget the sunscreen. Worth the trip!!!”

Someone added: “The strawberries are absolutely delicious! Well worth the money. A great day out for all.”

Spilmans opened for its 2024 fruit-picking season on June 8 – check the website for the latest information and updates.

Fruity Berry Fruit Farm

Location: Dishforth Road, Thirsk, YO7 3DB

Rating: 4.7/5 from 6 reviews

This visitor from last year wrote: “Fantastic strawberry picking and a warm welcome by the owners it's a must.”

“Rows of strawberry raised... It makes picking a breeze. Fast and convenient and at a great price,” revealed another.

Fruity Berry Fruit Farm opened for its strawberry fruit-picking season on June 7. Keep an eye on the website for further updates about when other berries will be available to pick.

Kemps Farm - Barton-le-Street

Location: Glebe Farm, Butterwick Road, Malton, YO17 6PP

Rating: 4.9/5 from 9 reviews

One person who previously went strawberry picking at Kemps Farm said: "Great little place to take the kids to go strawberry picking. Plenty of lovely strawberries and reasonably priced. Will be back when the raspberries are ripe!"

The Kemps Farm website states it will reopen for strawberry picking "mid to late June 2024".

The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Cafe

Location: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB

Rating: 4.4/5 from 1.8k reviews

Last year, this customer shared: “Great experience. Unplanned visit on the way to Flamborough. The strawberry and raspberry picking experience was lovely.”

One user commented: “Had an amazing day picking strawberries! The PYO area was really quiet and the strawberries are some of the best I have ever had!”

The Balloon Tree recently announced it kicked off its fruit-picking season with strawberries and gooseberries on its website.

Paddock House Fruit Farm

Location: A64, Paddock House, Scagglethorpe, Malton, YO17 8EA

Rating: 5/5 from 20 reviews

A previous visitor said: “Adorable little farm with excellent berry picking at great prices! I highly recommend this place.”

This account states: “I came here at the end of July and spent less than 3 hours here. Even after picking over all the fruit I had gathered just over 19lb. The bushes were fecund with fruit and it's so well organised. Loved it. I'll be coming back next year without a doubt!”

Check for the latest updates on this year’s fruit-picking season at Paddock House Fruit Farm on its Facebook page.

The Fruit Yard

Location: 2 Towthorpe Lane, York, YO43 3PW

Rating: 4.2/5 from 11 reviews

This person’s review reads: “Quaint little place, great atmosphere.”

“Grandchildren loved it and so did I,” complimented another.

The Fruit Yard will be opening for its first PYO day this weekend, according to its Facebook page.

The Strawberry farm posted: “We’ve been out picking strawberries this morning ahead of next week’s opening!

“Feel free to pop down and grab a punnet this afternoon, first come first serve! £5 a punnet, cash only."

Please note, always check the availability and most up to date opening times with each PYO location before you visit.