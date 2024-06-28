Students from York College & University Centre’s Construction Awards were celebrated at the college’s annual presentation night on June 12.

Addressing guests at the Shipton Road venue, Guest Speaker Sally Austin, who is Group HR Director at Barratt Developments, spoke about her career, Barratt’s apprenticeship provision and her love of construction, as well as her hopes for the sector’s future.

She said: “We have a fantastic relationship with York College. The apprenticeship record we have here is absolutely exceptional – a third complete their course with Distinction grades and we really love being a key partner.

“We need more people in the industry and the more we talk about and celebrate role models and ambassadors like tonight’s award winners the easier it will be to attract future generations into the sector.

Sally Austin, Group HR Director of Barratt Developments, was the Guest Speaker at the York College & University Centre Construction Awards (Image: Provided)

“I would love to go back in time and do it all again by being a student here.”

Two of the big winners of the night were Ibrahim Adam and Emma Hargreaves, who respectively won the prestigious Governors’ and Principal’s Awards on the evening.

Of Ibrahim’s win, his tutors said: “Ibrahim has worked extremely hard over his two years at college and even dedicates an extra day a week to study English to improve his reading, writing and language skills. His dedication and resilience have been an absolute joy to observe.

York College Constructions Awards Governors' Prize winner Ibrahim Adam with Governor Libby Bush (Image: Provided)

“He is on track to pass his Level 1 Painting & Decorating Diploma, which will be a huge milestone for Ibrahim. Polite, always asking questions and striving to improve every day, the passion Ibrahim shows for the trade really shines through. As tutors, we couldn’t ask for a better student.”

HNC Construction & Build Environment student Emma was unable to attend the event but her joint tutors’ statement read: “Emma has achieved a Distinction grade in every unit that she has studied over the past two years, which is eight in total.

“A testament to her hard work is how she was spurred on to excel in units that she had limited prior experience or knowledge of, which came as no surprise to the teaching team. Emma is currently deciding which degree programme to progress on to and we are sure she will go on to greater and greater achievements throughout her career within the industry.”

York Guild of Building Silver winner Abigail Stevens and Bronze winner Matthew Clayton (left) with the Guild's Court Member Bernard Turgoose (Image: Provided)

The list of winners are as follows: