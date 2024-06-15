Fish&Forest, which until recently was based in Micklegate, is moving to Grape Lane in the downstairs of the former 1331 building.

Chef Stephen Andrews who is behind the Michelin-listed restaurant says he's hoping to open the doors by mid-July at his new venue.

Stephen in Fish&Forest with work well underway (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Fish&Forest was founded by Stephen as a pop-up concept in before opening in Spark in 2018 and then Micklegate the following year.

The pending move sees a major increase in size from the current 34 covers.

A full refurb is taking place in the restaurant (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"The restaurant will be the same style as we had in Micklegate with the menus written on a chalk board and working with suppliers for day boat and seasonal fish," said Stephen.

"The fish comes from Cornwall, Scotlands, the North Sea - Hartlepool and Whitby as well as Norway, but it's predominantly from UK waters.

"We'll have seasonal game - wild boar from Shropshire - there'll be eight starters, four mains and four desserts. It's about quality over quantity, we have to ensure that the quality of the main course is at a very high level. Everything is fresh and everything is seasonal. The way that I do the menu is I start with the season veg and let that direct things.

"Thanks go to brand designer Jack Castling who has helped revamp our branding and given us a new colour scheme.

“We’ve loved our time on Micklegate but we’re definitely ready to take on a bigger premises and broaden the Fish&Forest offering.

“The move brings new opportunities to grow the team and have more of a drinks offering so people will be able to come and have some unique cocktails, wines and chilled pints with us."

The menu is based around seasonal produce

As The Press previously reported, Stephen has already opened the old Fish & Forest in Micklegate as Notes wine bar.

He said that reservations are already open for the new restaurant, which will be accesses off the old 1331 courtyard and features a large bar and reception are directly in front of the kitchen where Stephen will be able to greet guests before they head into the main restaurant.

Outside there is a large courtyard area for outdoor dining.

The courtyard at Fish&Forest will be getting a makeover (Image: Haydn Lewis)

While work is underway 1331 Bar & Grill, which has operated for almost 20 years in Grape Lane, officially closed on Sunday May 26, but is currently open from Thursday-Saturdays from 8pm-midnight upstairs and in the courtyard as 'Mini 1331' with the new Fish&Forest restaurant and bar occupying downstairs in the same building.

Owners Sam and Jan Robinson – Stephen’s parents - say they plan to keep the members only pool club on the top floor and they will be opening a first-floor restaurant called Pig and Potato specialising in top quality homemade sausage and mash. They are also currently looking to open a small jigsaw and puzzle shop called Piece of York in an empty shop across the courtyard.

Book through for Fish & Forest go to fishandforestrestaurant.com

A Fish&Forest pudding