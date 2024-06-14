The charity has taken delivery of two new mobile resource hubs and will be using these to reach out into local communities to offer information and support to anyone with a life-limiting condition and their families and carers.

Initially the Wellbeing Hub will be based at Malton Hospital on Thursday, 20 and Wednesday, June 26.

It will then be at Malton Rugby Club on Thursdays from July 4 when the mobile chemo unit also attends, so anybody taking a loved one to receive treatment will have a warm, welcoming space to get a brew and chat to others in the same situation.

The Hub will also welcome anyone looking to find out more about Saint Catherine’s services or link to the organisation in other ways too. It can even accept donations or clothing or other items for the charity’s shops.

Saint Catherine’s also has a Clinical Hub which can offer appointments for patients and families accessing the counselling, lymphoedema or therapy support services through the hospice and they will be exploring whether this can also visit the Malton area in the near future.

Plans are also in place for a new Saint Catherine’s volunteer fundraising group in Malton, with an information event taking place on Thursday, June 20, from 2pm to 4pm at the charity’s Malton shop at 11-13 Wheelgate. Anybody is welcome to go along and find out more about what is involved.

Saint Catherine’s, like many other hospices in England, is facing very tough times in terms of funding and the amount given to them by the NHS is dwindling.

As a result they need to raise £12,000 a day just to keep the doors open. They already have a well- supported shop in Malton which raises much needed funds for the organisation, but are on the lookout for new volunteers to help both in the shop and as part of a new fundraising group in the town.

To find out more, please pop into the Malton shop, call fundraising on 01723 378406 or email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk