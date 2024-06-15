After nominating their top 10 fish and chip shops through our online voting platform, readers of The Press have been voting to crown the area’s ‘Best Chippy 2024’.

Voting has been open since June 3, with each physical copy of The Press containing one voting slip, and will close on June 17 – this Monday – so be sure to cast your vote quickly if you want to support your favourite fish and chips shop.

Each of our finalists has chatted to The Press, telling their story of how they started, what they do well, and why they feel they deserve to be voted York’s Best Chippy 2024.

If you need a reminder, here are the 10 finalists and why you should vote for them:

Speaking after the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Chippy’ opened, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, highlighted the importance of recognising local chippies.

He said: "Fish and chip shops are a typically British institution and play such an important role in the heritage of our communities.

"That’s why The Press is delighted to launch the Best Chippy promotion so we can recognise the best ones in our communities.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the chippies in our competition – whether it be their specials or their fundraising activity – so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."

Votes will be collated next week with the winner and the official ‘Best Chippy 2024’ (according to readers of The Press) scheduled to be announced on June 23.

