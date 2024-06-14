North Yorkshire Police say a man was arrested near Thirsk last night (June 13) following reports of a burglary at a building site in Sowerby.

A force spokesperson said: "We received a call at around 6.59pm on 13 June, reporting suspicious behaviour at the site on Back Lane.

"A short time later we arrived at the scene and the suspect was seen to run off through nearby fields.

"Following a short foot-chase we caught up with him and he was arrested at 7.09pm on suspicion of burglary.

"The 23-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning where he remains at this time.

"Thanks to the vigilance of the person reporting the burglary and information from members of the public, we were able to quickly find the suspect and arrest him.

"If you see a crime in progress, call us on 999.

"If the crime has already happened and the suspect has gone, call 101 or report online via our website."