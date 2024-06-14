The Premier Inn will be opening in Layerthorpe following the completion of the scheme by CBR Investment Management.

Premier Inn has signed a lease agreement for 25 years on the building, located on Foss Islands Road.

Leeds-based Clegg Construction was the main contractor.

READ MORE:

The hotel is four-storeys and was built on a one-acre plot that previously contained a retail warehouse leased by Carpetright.

This will be the sixth Premier Inn in York and when approved by City of York Council in 2021, it promised to create 55 jobs.

The developers say the hotel has been constructed to high sustainability standards, featuring multiple energy-saving technologies, such as air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation systems, LED lighting, photovoltaic panels, and electric vehicle charging points.

Accordingly, the building has achieved an EPC A rating and is due to achieve a BREEAM rating of “Very Good”.

(Image: pic supplied)

Jamie Philips, Fund Manager for UK Property PAIF at CBRE IM said: “We expect growth in the hotels and catering sector to outpace the wider economy during the next five years,”

“Tourism supports a significant number of jobs in York and given the strength of the city as a destination for tourists, combined with its current undersupply of hotel beds, the addition of a new modern and sustainable hotel will help to bolster York’s businesses and economy.

“This project sits firmly within the Fund’s strategy, providing a great opportunity to thoughtfully invest in and repurpose an existing asset, in order to create a long and sustainable cash flow for our investors.”

Clegg Construction Managing Director, Michael Sims, added: “We are tremendously proud to have delivered such a sustainable Premier Inn hotel for CBRE Investment Management and Whitbread PLC.

“The site is a historically sensitive city centre location in York, and I am delighted with how the Clegg Construction team conducted themselves with minimal disruption to local businesses and residents.”

“As a company, Clegg Construction is very happy to have now handed over this new development which I am sure will be an asset to York and its tourism and business communities, along with the local economy.”

The Premier Inn website says the hotel is ‘opening soon’ but it does appear to be taking bookings from Monday.

A Standard Room starts at £98 on Monday, with a Premier Plus room starting from £113.

However, rates from day-to-day vary due to consumer demand.

There is limited on-sire parking at £15 for 24 hours.

The hotel also offers a restaurant and bar, the Thyme Bar and Grill.

The Press approached Whitbread for comment.